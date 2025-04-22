Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to arrive this week to advance discussions regarding the Ukraine peace package. Russian news agency TASS quoted Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov on this impending visit. Ushakov, who plays a role in negotiations, remained tight-lipped about the specifics.

In a recent TV appearance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Ukraine issues as intricate, unlikely to be swiftly resolved. He emphasized ongoing communication with America through various pathways, cautioning against imposing strict deadlines on the convoluted settlement process.

Media reports suggest Witkoff's arrival follows talks in London with pro-Ukraine representatives from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU. Speculation surrounds the potential outcomes, notably Russia gaining territorial control, including Crimea, while avoiding Ukraine's NATO accession—an unresolved factor being the European military presence in Ukraine.

