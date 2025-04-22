Empowering Women in Tech: MSDE and Microsoft Launch 'AI Careers for Women'

In a bold move to reshape the future of women in technology and bridge the digital gender divide, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to launch a transformative initiative titled “AI Careers for Women.” This program, designed to empower women in higher education institutions, aims to equip them with industry-relevant skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), preparing them for dynamic careers in the digital economy.

This pioneering initiative comes at a crucial time as India positions itself as a global innovation hub. With an emphasis on inclusivity, the collaboration underscores the joint commitment of the government and private sector to foster diversity in emerging tech sectors.

A Vision for Inclusive Skilling in Emerging Technologies

Speaking at the launch, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the MSDE and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education, emphasized the critical role of such partnerships in creating a future-ready and inclusive workforce. “This initiative exemplifies how government and industry can come together to shape an inclusive and future-ready workforce,” he said.

Chaudhary further stated that the program will be embedded into credit-linked university curricula, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), and tailored to the needs of the AI-driven job market. “Empowering young women with in-demand digital skills will not only transform individual careers but also accelerate the nation’s journey toward a more equitable and innovation-driven economy,” he added.

Training Infrastructure: 30 Hubs and 150 Spokes Across Six States

Under the collaboration, Microsoft will provide a 240-hour AI training curriculum designed in consultation with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). The program will be implemented using a hub-and-spoke model, creating a network of 30 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in women-centric higher education institutions across six Indian states. These hubs will further support 150 spoke institutions located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

This model aims to address the geographic and accessibility barriers often faced by women in rural and semi-urban India. Through this approach, the program plans to benefit over 20,000 learners, providing them with not only technical education but also access to mentorship, hands-on experience, and real-world AI projects.

Comprehensive Learning Experience and Career Development

The AI Careers for Women program goes beyond traditional classroom teaching. Participants will benefit from:

Expert-led structured training

Certification in AI and emerging technologies

Internships and apprenticeships with leading tech firms

Project-based learning and AI tool usage

Career counseling and job placement support

Access to fellowships and research opportunities

Importantly, the program will also open doors for women to develop AI applications and datasets, encouraging them to contribute to the rural innovation ecosystem. By fostering such competencies, the initiative is laying the groundwork for a strong AI talent pipeline in underserved areas.

Edunet Foundation: Implementing Partner Driving Impact

To ensure seamless execution, Edunet Foundation has been roped in as the implementation partner. The foundation will work closely with academia, government departments, and industry players to build an integrated skilling ecosystem. Their role includes:

Facilitating training logistics

Coordinating with educational institutions

Driving community outreach

Monitoring program effectiveness

Creating career pathways through industry partnerships

This approach will help foster a collaborative environment where academic learning is tightly linked to employability and entrepreneurship in AI.

Microsoft's Commitment to Digital Equity

Reaffirming Microsoft’s commitment to digital inclusion, Aparna Gupta, Global Delivery Center Leader at Microsoft India, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to see our partnership with MSDE take shape. Equitable access to AI skills is essential for inclusive growth. Through this collaboration, we’re expanding capacity building across institutions and empowering more women to thrive in the AI-powered economy.”

Gupta emphasized Microsoft’s broader skilling agenda in India, which includes several initiatives aimed at democratizing access to technology education for marginalized and underrepresented groups.

Looking Ahead: Transforming India’s Tech Landscape

The AI Careers for Women program is not just a skilling initiative—it’s a step toward redefining India’s workforce narrative. By nurturing talent in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the government and Microsoft aim to unlock the untapped potential of women in these regions and create a new generation of AI leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

This visionary initiative is expected to serve as a blueprint for global collaboration in inclusive tech skilling, strengthening India’s standing as a leader in both innovation and equity.