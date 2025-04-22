Global Trade Tensions Slash Growth: IMF Forecast Dip
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced its global growth forecasts, citing high U.S. tariffs and escalating trade tensions as major factors for slowed economic progress in key regions like the U.S., China, and Europe. The IMF predicts prolonged inflation and sluggish growth without structural reforms.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly reduced its growth forecasts, citing escalating trade tensions and record-high U.S. tariffs impacting major economies such as the United States and China. Announced on Tuesday, the report highlights concerns over slowing economic progress in these key regions.
According to the IMF, global growth is expected to decrease by 0.5 percentage point to 2.8% for 2025, with inflation projected to decline slower than initially anticipated. The IMF stresses the need for structural reforms to mitigate the current downturn and warns of increased uncertainty affecting international economic stability.
IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted potential volatility in financial markets due to trade tensions, while reiterating that despite medium-term growth prospects remaining tepid, no immediate major changes to the international monetary system are expected.
