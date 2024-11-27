IAS Officer Sujata R Karthikeyan's Childcare Leave Dilemma

Senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan resumed her duties in the finance department on Wednesday, following the Odisha government's denial of her request for an extension of childcare leave.

Karthikeyan, who belongs to the IAS batch of 2000, had been on childcare leave for six months beginning May 31, right before the last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. Her sanctioned leave ended on November 26.

The denial came with a directive to join on November 27, as per a letter from Manoj Mohanty, the additional secretary of the general administration and public grievance department. The officer had sought the extension citing her daughter's Class 10 exams.

