India Cracks Down on Cyber Crime: Over 6.69 Lakh SIM Cards Blocked
The Indian government has blocked 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh IMEI numbers to combat cyber crime, especially cases of fake digital arrests and scams. The measure forms part of a broader system to prevent international spoofed calls. Financial fraud reporting under I4C has saved Rs 3,431 crore so far.
The Indian government is taking stringent measures to fight cyber crime, having blocked 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1.32 lakh International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers identified by police. This was confirmed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, outlined efforts by the government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to deter international spoofed calls displaying Indian numbers, a growing concern linked to scams and impersonation attempts.
The initiative also includes a dedicated reporting system for financial frauds under I4C, operational since 2021, which has successfully saved more than Rs 3,431 crore from being siphoned off through fraudulent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
