Protest Erupts Over Missing Man in Imphal: JAC Demands Action

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) organized a sit-in protest on Wednesday in Imphal West district, reacting to the disappearance of a 56-year-old man. Police confirmed that the group demands the missing man, named Laishram Kamalbabu, be returned to them within a three-day window.

Protesters, primarily from the Sekmai constituency, gathered at Kanto Sabal to demand Kamalbabu's safe release, who had been unaccounted for since Monday. Slogans echoed through the demonstration as community members expressed their growing concerns.

JAC Convenor Ratan Kumar Singh threatened further action if Kamalbabu was not returned, announcing that workers and contractors from Imphal valley would be barred from the army camp in Leimakhong in the Kangpokpi district until the issue is resolved. Speculations arise about Kamalbabu's potential abduction, fueling tensions.

