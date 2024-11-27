Left Menu

Karbi Anglong's Return Pathway: Resolving Displacement Amidst Tensions

Karbi Anglong's Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, announced efforts to facilitate the return of Kuki-Zo refugees back to Manipur. While 700 have already returned, 1,000 more remain sheltered. Land rights disputes and tensions between the Karbi and Kuki communities simmer, despite ongoing dialogues and past peace agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:25 IST
Tuliram Ronghang
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Karbi Anglong's Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang, declared that concerted efforts are underway to ensure the return of Kuki-Zo refugees to Manipur. Around 700 individuals, who fled violence last year, have already been sent back after deliberations with community leaders.

Ronghang emphasized the Autonomous Council's commitment to covering travel expenses for the returnees, ensuring they travel securely. Discussions are also ongoing for about 1,000 more Kuki-Zo individuals, primarily families, who find temporary shelter in different areas of Karbi Anglong.

Amidst these efforts, tensions over land rights persist. Ronghang underscored that land will solely be allotted to indigenous, long-standing residents of Karbi Anglong. Meanwhile, dissenting views from locals like J.I. Kathar argue that the focus on indigenous rights overlooks the plight of displaced Kukis seeking protection amidst regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

