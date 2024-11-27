Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Americans Freed from China

The United States secured the release of three Americans wrongfully detained in China, with a reciprocal agreement leading to the release of Chinese detainees in the U.S. The release followed President Biden's discussions with President Xi Jinping. Previously, Pastor David Lin was also freed by China in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:32 IST
The United States has successfully secured the release of three Americans who were wrongfully detained in China for years, the White House announced on Wednesday. The individuals have been identified as Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung. Notably, all American citizens previously deemed wrongfully detained in China have now returned home. However, China maintains that these cases were processed according to legal procedures.

According to Politico, this agreement, which took years to finalize, involves the reciprocal release of several Chinese citizens detained in the United States. A senior U.S. official confirmed that President Joe Biden advocated for the Americans' release during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Peru.

In a related development, U.S. pastor David Lin was set free by Chinese authorities in September after being imprisoned since 2006, marking a significant step forward in easing bilateral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

