Tension in Paradise: Gunfire Disrupts Peace in Baisaran Valley
Gunshots were reported in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a police response. Preliminary reports hinted at a potential terror attack at the popular tourist site. Inaccessible by vehicles, the area is only reachable on foot or horseback, with more details expected soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Gunshots echoed through the serene Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, causing a swift reaction from security forces, according to the police.
Early indications point towards a possible terrorist assault at this tourist hotspot, though further information remains pending.
The picturesque valley, often accessed solely on foot or horseback, adds complexity to the ongoing investigation, officials noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
