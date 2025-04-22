Tesla's Tumultuous Road: Musk, Markets, and Margin Pressures

Tesla's investors are on edge, anticipating updates on the rollout of a cheaper car and the promised robotaxi service. Adding to their anxiety is whether CEO Elon Musk will soon detach from his Trump administration role to focus on Tesla, as sales and brand value appear to falter.

The electric car manufacturer is set to disclose crucial operational details post-market close on Tuesday, marking the most significant update since Model 3's 2017 launch. Tesla's recent pronouncement of a live company update fed social media speculation of major revelations, despite analysts predicting a weak first quarter. Market indicators show a 13% dip in deliveries and reduced sales performance in strategic locations.

Moreover, partnerships with Chinese rivals and Musk's political entanglements have incited protests and boycotts, affecting Tesla's valuation and stock performance. Analysts project Tesla's automotive gross margins dropped to 11.8%, further worrying investors. The company has faced production delays and regulatory challenges for its ambitious driverless services, and ongoing U.S.-China tariff disputes exacerbate operational uncertainties.

