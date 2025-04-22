Crisis in Marathwada: Rising Farmer Suicides Amid Financial Strain

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra has reported a troubling increase in farmer suicides, with figures rising from 204 in early 2024 to 269 in the first quarter of 2025. This surge highlights the persistent challenges faced by farmers in the region, classified as a semi-arid zone due to inadequate rainfall.

Beed district experienced a particularly stark rise, from 44 suicides last year to 71 this year. Raju Shetti, ex-MP and president of the Shetkari Sanghatana, criticized the state government for not fulfilling its promise to waive agricultural loans, accusing it of betraying farmers during financial hardship.

Shetti pointed out that the per hectare yield of important crops like cotton and soybean has declined, while production costs have soared. With soybean sold at prices far below the minimum support price, which was pegged at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25, farmers have endured significant economic losses.

