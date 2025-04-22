Left Menu

Crisis in Marathwada: Rising Farmer Suicides Amid Financial Strain

Farmer suicides in Marathwada, Maharashtra, increased to 269 in early 2025 from 204 the previous year. Low rainfall and rising input costs contribute to this crisis. Raju Shetti criticized the government for unmet loan waivers. Farmers suffered financial losses, selling crops below the MSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:37 IST
Crisis in Marathwada: Rising Farmer Suicides Amid Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra has reported a troubling increase in farmer suicides, with figures rising from 204 in early 2024 to 269 in the first quarter of 2025. This surge highlights the persistent challenges faced by farmers in the region, classified as a semi-arid zone due to inadequate rainfall.

Beed district experienced a particularly stark rise, from 44 suicides last year to 71 this year. Raju Shetti, ex-MP and president of the Shetkari Sanghatana, criticized the state government for not fulfilling its promise to waive agricultural loans, accusing it of betraying farmers during financial hardship.

Shetti pointed out that the per hectare yield of important crops like cotton and soybean has declined, while production costs have soared. With soybean sold at prices far below the minimum support price, which was pegged at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25, farmers have endured significant economic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025