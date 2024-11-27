Delhi High Court Slams Authorities on Illegal Dog Breeding Crisis

The Delhi High Court has issued a strong rebuke to authorities for their failure to address illegal dog breeding in the capital, highlighting the reputational damage caused to pet enthusiasts by rising incidents of dog bites.

During the session, Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela demanded an affidavit from the animal husbandry department outlining measures taken and future plans to curb the unlawful practice. Notably, the court observed that since 2018, no status reports have detailed actions to control this issue.

The court expressed concern over the government's inactivity during a six-year-long PIL and noted the detrimental impact on dog lovers' image due to the proliferation of dog bites. The court signaled its readiness to escalate the matter to the chief secretary if unsatisfactory responses persist, emphasizing the urgency of halting illegal dog breeding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)