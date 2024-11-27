Media Tensions Rise: Russia and Germany in Journalist Expulsion Row
Russia has announced the expulsion of one correspondent and one cameraman from Germany's ARD, mirroring Germany's alleged actions against Russian journalists. Germany denies closing the Channel One office and attributes Russian journalists' expulsions to residence law issues. Both countries are navigating strained media relations amid mutual accusations.
Russia confirmed on Wednesday its intent to expel a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network, citing Germany's alleged expulsion of Russian journalists as the reason, claims Berlin denies.
Joerg Schoenenborn of WDR condemned this move, stating it would severely hinder their Moscow reporting capabilities, continuing a pattern of intimidation they've faced for nearly three years.
Germany clarified that the Russian journalists' departure was due to residence law issues rather than retaliatory actions, and assured that Russian media can report freely in Germany. The situation underscores rising tensions in international media dynamics.
