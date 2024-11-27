Left Menu

Media Tensions Rise: Russia and Germany in Journalist Expulsion Row

Russia has announced the expulsion of one correspondent and one cameraman from Germany's ARD, mirroring Germany's alleged actions against Russian journalists. Germany denies closing the Channel One office and attributes Russian journalists' expulsions to residence law issues. Both countries are navigating strained media relations amid mutual accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:14 IST
Media Tensions Rise: Russia and Germany in Journalist Expulsion Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia confirmed on Wednesday its intent to expel a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network, citing Germany's alleged expulsion of Russian journalists as the reason, claims Berlin denies.

Joerg Schoenenborn of WDR condemned this move, stating it would severely hinder their Moscow reporting capabilities, continuing a pattern of intimidation they've faced for nearly three years.

Germany clarified that the Russian journalists' departure was due to residence law issues rather than retaliatory actions, and assured that Russian media can report freely in Germany. The situation underscores rising tensions in international media dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024