Media Tensions Rise: Russia and Germany in Journalist Expulsion Row

Russia confirmed on Wednesday its intent to expel a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network, citing Germany's alleged expulsion of Russian journalists as the reason, claims Berlin denies.

Joerg Schoenenborn of WDR condemned this move, stating it would severely hinder their Moscow reporting capabilities, continuing a pattern of intimidation they've faced for nearly three years.

Germany clarified that the Russian journalists' departure was due to residence law issues rather than retaliatory actions, and assured that Russian media can report freely in Germany. The situation underscores rising tensions in international media dynamics.

