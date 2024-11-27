Left Menu

India's Journey to Equal Voting Rights: A Tribute to B R Ambedkar

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlights B R Ambedkar's pivotal role in establishing equal voting rights in India, in contrast to many developed nations where such rights were delayed. India celebrated its 75th Constitution Day, marking the document's adoption on November 26, 1949, now commemorated as Samvidhan Divas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an event marking Constitution Day, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accredited B R Ambedkar with ensuring that all Indian citizens have equal voting rights. Meghwal stressed that while many developed nations took decades to extend such rights, Ambedkar's foresight fast-tracked the process in India.

The Constituent Assembly, responsible for drafting the Constitution, engaged in lengthy discussions on voter eligibility, initially considering graduates and former princely state representatives. However, Ambedkar, with the support of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, pushed for universal suffrage.

Meghwal noted that women's voting rights took long protests in the UK, yet India granted this universally at its Constitution's inception. As India celebrated 75 years since adopting its Constitution on November 26, a day now known as Samvidhan Divas, Meghwal emphasized India's progressive commitment to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

