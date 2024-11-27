Left Menu

Threats Target Trump's Team Amid Cabinet Confirmations

Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees have been subjected to violent threats, including bomb threats and swatting incidents. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed these threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement. The targeted individuals' safety remains a priority as investigations continue, although details on perpetrators remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:07 IST
Threats Target Trump's Team Amid Cabinet Confirmations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees have faced severe threats, including bomb threats and instances of 'swatting,' according to Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson for the U.S. president-elect.

These threats emerged late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, leading to rapid intervention from law enforcement to protect those targeted. Details on the perpetrators of these threats remain scarce.

While the nature of the threats includes diverse tactics, from bomb scares to false crime reports aimed at triggering armed police responses, official comments from the FBI and Justice Department are yet to be made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024