Threats Target Trump's Team Amid Cabinet Confirmations

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees have faced severe threats, including bomb threats and instances of 'swatting,' according to Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson for the U.S. president-elect.

These threats emerged late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, leading to rapid intervention from law enforcement to protect those targeted. Details on the perpetrators of these threats remain scarce.

While the nature of the threats includes diverse tactics, from bomb scares to false crime reports aimed at triggering armed police responses, official comments from the FBI and Justice Department are yet to be made.

(With inputs from agencies.)