Tensions Rise: Iran's Calculated Response to Israeli Strikes
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Iran reserves the right to react to recent Israeli airstrikes while considering regional developments. He expressed hope for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France, despite ongoing military tensions between Iran, Israel, and their allies.
In a firm declaration, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized Tehran's right to respond to last month's Israeli airstrikes, during a press briefing in Lisbon on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Araqchi noted that Iran was closely observing other regional dynamics.
Welcoming a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon brokered by the U.S. and France, he expressed optimism for its permanence while underlining Hezbollah's resilience despite recent Israeli assaults. Araqchi dismissed assertions that Hezbollah had been significantly weakened, attributing the ceasefire acceptance to their continued strength.
Additionally, Iranian state media dismissed the Group of Seven's demand for Iran to halt support for Russia amidst ongoing military ties between Tehran and Moscow. Since Russia's Ukraine invasion in 2022, Iranian-Russian cooperation has intensified both militarily and economically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
