U.S. Weapon Policy Shift: Nuclear Fears Unfounded Amid Russia Tensions

The U.S. decision to permit Ukraine to target Russia with American weapons does not heighten nuclear risks, despite President Putin's bellicose remarks. Intelligence sources believe other forms of Russian retaliation, like sabotage, pose greater threats. The change in policy reflects strategic considerations amid growing international tensions.

Updated: 28-11-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite President Vladimir Putin's threatening rhetoric, U.S. intelligence sources assure that the loosening of restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons against Russia doesn't increase nuclear war risks.

Instead, Moscow may heighten sabotage efforts in Europe to retaliate against Western support for Ukraine, officials warn. Analyzing intelligence, U.S. policy adjustments continue amid concerns over potential Russian backlash.

The decision, driven by North Korea's involvement before the U.S. elections, signifies strategic balancing of risks, with experts emphasizing other threats over nuclear escalation. Russia's covert operations remain a primary concern, said American and European analysts.

