U.S. Weapon Policy Shift: Nuclear Fears Unfounded Amid Russia Tensions
The U.S. decision to permit Ukraine to target Russia with American weapons does not heighten nuclear risks, despite President Putin's bellicose remarks. Intelligence sources believe other forms of Russian retaliation, like sabotage, pose greater threats. The change in policy reflects strategic considerations amid growing international tensions.
Despite President Vladimir Putin's threatening rhetoric, U.S. intelligence sources assure that the loosening of restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons against Russia doesn't increase nuclear war risks.
Instead, Moscow may heighten sabotage efforts in Europe to retaliate against Western support for Ukraine, officials warn. Analyzing intelligence, U.S. policy adjustments continue amid concerns over potential Russian backlash.
The decision, driven by North Korea's involvement before the U.S. elections, signifies strategic balancing of risks, with experts emphasizing other threats over nuclear escalation. Russia's covert operations remain a primary concern, said American and European analysts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telecom Cables in Baltic Sea: Accusations of Sabotage Cause Tensions
Tensions Surge as European Nations Probe Baltic Cable Sabotage
Netherlands Reinforces North Sea Security Amid Sabotage Fears
Mystery in the Baltic: Swedish Probe into Telecom Cable Sabotage
Baltic Cable Break: Possible Sabotage Under Investigation