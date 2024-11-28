Despite President Vladimir Putin's threatening rhetoric, U.S. intelligence sources assure that the loosening of restrictions on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons against Russia doesn't increase nuclear war risks.

Instead, Moscow may heighten sabotage efforts in Europe to retaliate against Western support for Ukraine, officials warn. Analyzing intelligence, U.S. policy adjustments continue amid concerns over potential Russian backlash.

The decision, driven by North Korea's involvement before the U.S. elections, signifies strategic balancing of risks, with experts emphasizing other threats over nuclear escalation. Russia's covert operations remain a primary concern, said American and European analysts.

