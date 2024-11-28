Ukraine Faces Dilemma: Lower Military Service Age for War Effort?

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, a senior U.S. official has suggested that Ukraine consider lowering the age for military service from 25 to 18. This move is aimed at addressing current manpower shortages as Russian forces reportedly gain ground in eastern Ukraine.

The recommendation comes as reports indicate that Ukraine is not mobilizing or training enough new soldiers to replace losses on the battlefield. The Biden administration remains a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, but this backing could be under review with the potential policy changes under President-elect Donald Trump.

Ukraine faces challenges equipping its mobilized troops, and discussions of offering recruitment incentives for younger individuals are underway. Behind the scenes, Germany is also advocating for a lower conscription age. Despite facing ammunition and equipment shortages, Ukraine has consolidated a strong stockpile of military resources, but fresh troops remain critical for sustained combat operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)