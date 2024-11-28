Turmoil in Bangladesh Courts: A Crisis of Confidence
Bangladesh's Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed expressed deep concern over recent disturbances in the country's courts. These events, including the attack on a Supreme Court judge, have prompted the judiciary to implement preventive measures. The unrest reflects broader political tensions as incidents targeted influential figures linked to past political regimes.
Bangladesh's Chief Justice, Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed, voiced serious concerns on Thursday regarding troubling incidents within the nation's judiciary. The unrest followed attacks on a Supreme Court judge and the killing of a lawyer.
In a rare public statement, Chief Justice Ahmed assured the public that all developments were being closely monitored and that necessary measures had been implemented to maintain judicial stability across the Supreme Court, district judgeships, and magistracies.
Incidents of disruption included a group of lawyers storming the courtroom and throwing eggs at Justice Mohammad Ashraful Kamal. The incidents reflect deeper political tensions and have stirred chaos in court premises across major cities in Bangladesh.
