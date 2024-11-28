Left Menu

Turmoil in Bangladesh Courts: A Crisis of Confidence

Bangladesh's Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed expressed deep concern over recent disturbances in the country's courts. These events, including the attack on a Supreme Court judge, have prompted the judiciary to implement preventive measures. The unrest reflects broader political tensions as incidents targeted influential figures linked to past political regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:47 IST
Turmoil in Bangladesh Courts: A Crisis of Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Chief Justice, Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed, voiced serious concerns on Thursday regarding troubling incidents within the nation's judiciary. The unrest followed attacks on a Supreme Court judge and the killing of a lawyer.

In a rare public statement, Chief Justice Ahmed assured the public that all developments were being closely monitored and that necessary measures had been implemented to maintain judicial stability across the Supreme Court, district judgeships, and magistracies.

Incidents of disruption included a group of lawyers storming the courtroom and throwing eggs at Justice Mohammad Ashraful Kamal. The incidents reflect deeper political tensions and have stirred chaos in court premises across major cities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024