China's Stance on Taiwan's US Visit

China's defence ministry cautioned the United States against sending misleading signals to Taiwan’s independence movement ahead of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's visit to the US. China vows to counter any secessionist efforts, as asserted by ministry spokesperson Wu Qian during a news conference.

Updated: 28-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:19 IST
China's Stance on Taiwan's US Visit
In a firm message on Thursday, China's defence ministry cautioned the United States against providing any misleading signals to Taiwan's independence movement. This warning comes in light of the impending visit of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to the United States.

Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, addressing a monthly news conference in Beijing, expressed China's determination to thwart any secessionist attempts.

He asserted that China's military is poised to defeat all efforts to interfere by external forces.

