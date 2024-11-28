China's Stance on Taiwan's US Visit

In a firm message on Thursday, China's defence ministry cautioned the United States against providing any misleading signals to Taiwan's independence movement. This warning comes in light of the impending visit of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to the United States.

Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, addressing a monthly news conference in Beijing, expressed China's determination to thwart any secessionist attempts.

He asserted that China's military is poised to defeat all efforts to interfere by external forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)