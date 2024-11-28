Delhi Extends Electric Vehicle Policy Amid Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday unveiled a series of important cabinet decisions, notably extending the Delhi Electric Policy to March 31, 2025, amid mounting concerns over air quality.

In a press briefing, Atishi highlighted the resumption of subsidies and road tax exemptions for electric vehicles purchased from January 1, 2024, addressing setbacks experienced when former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced legal challenges. This initiative aims to boost the adoption of cleaner vehicles in the capital.

Further announcements included a financial boost of Rs 17 crore for the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited to clear outstanding employee salaries, and a new four-year bachelor's program in optometry at Guru Nanak Eye Centre to enhance educational offerings.

