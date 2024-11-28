Trade Turbulence: Trump's China Tariff Gambit
President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, blaming China for the U.S. opioid crisis. Trump's potential tariffs, significantly higher than before, could ignite a prolonged trade war with China. Analysts foresee damaging impacts on both economies, echoing the previous trade conflict.
President-elect Donald Trump intends to impose higher tariffs on Chinese merchandise, arguing that China is responsible for the opioid crisis in the United States. Trump has announced plans for a 10% tariff increase, asserting it will compel Beijing to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.
China vigorously opposes the move, warning that such tariffs could plunge the two countries into a destructive economic conflict. Howard Lutnick, selected by Trump to oversee the Commerce Department, suggested even steeper tariffs might be on the horizon, escalating tensions.
As Trump's inauguration looms, experts predict a tumultuous trade war that could severely strain global economic relations, reminiscent of the previous U.S.-China trade disputes under his first term, marked by significant tariffs and disrupted supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
