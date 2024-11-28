Left Menu

Reunification Amid Conflict: Children Return Home

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged nine children in a humanitarian effort mediated by Qatar, aiming to reunite them with family members. These efforts highlight ongoing concerns of child abductions amid the conflict, with accusations against Russia of war crimes, as they claim protection of vulnerable minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:08 IST
In a gesture of humanitarian exchange, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to return a total of nine children to their respective families, as mediated by the nation of Qatar. This exchange is the latest in a series of efforts to address familial separations amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children, revealed on Thursday that seven Ukrainian children, including six boys and one girl aged between six and 16, are being sent back to their families. Living conditions of these children varied; some resided with relatives in Russia, while others were in orphanages.

There remain serious accusations about the forced relocation of 20,000 children to Russia, which Ukraine denounces as a war crime and potential genocide. In response to these allegations, international judicial bodies have issued arrest warrants for related figures, despite Russia's dismissal of these as unfounded.

