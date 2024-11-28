In a startling turn of events, Daniel Abed Khalife, a 23-year-old British soldier, has been found guilty under the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act. He was charged with collecting sensitive information for individuals connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Khalife, who had been discharged from the armed forces, also faced accusations of crafting a bomb hoax and evading prison. His escape from London's Wandsworth prison in September 2023 led to a nationwide manhunt, highlighting the gravity of his actions.

Despite maintaining his innocence on several charges, Khalife admitted to wanting to become a double agent for British intelligence during his testimony. He asserted his loyalty to Britain, emphasizing his and his family's opposition to the Iranian regime. The jury, after extensive deliberations, arrived at a guilty verdict.

