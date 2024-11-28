Left Menu

British Soldier's Espionage Scandal: Secrets and Intrigue

Daniel Abed Khalife, a British soldier, was found guilty of collecting sensitive information for people linked to Iran and gathering names of special forces personnel. He was also accused of a fake bomb hoax and escaping prison while awaiting trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:36 IST
British Soldier's Espionage Scandal: Secrets and Intrigue
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a startling turn of events, Daniel Abed Khalife, a 23-year-old British soldier, has been found guilty under the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act. He was charged with collecting sensitive information for individuals connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Khalife, who had been discharged from the armed forces, also faced accusations of crafting a bomb hoax and evading prison. His escape from London's Wandsworth prison in September 2023 led to a nationwide manhunt, highlighting the gravity of his actions.

Despite maintaining his innocence on several charges, Khalife admitted to wanting to become a double agent for British intelligence during his testimony. He asserted his loyalty to Britain, emphasizing his and his family's opposition to the Iranian regime. The jury, after extensive deliberations, arrived at a guilty verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024