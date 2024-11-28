Home Affairs Official Convicted of Corruption Following Entrapment Operation

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted Phanuel Mokomo, a former adjudicator in the permit section of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), on a charge of corruption. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, marking a significant step in addressing misconduct within public institutions.

Mokomo’s conviction stems from an investigation into irregularities in the issuance and approval of permits at the DHA. During an internal investigation, Mokomo attempted to bribe an internal investigator with R10,000 to halt the probe into his activities.

The incident was reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, on September 20, 2018. Acting swiftly, the DPCI launched an entrapment operation under Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977.

Conviction and Pending Sentencing

After a series of court appearances spanning several years, Mokomo was found guilty of corruption on November 27, 2024. His case has been postponed until February 18, 2025, for sentencing.

The DPCI highlighted the importance of the case, stating, “This conviction underscores our commitment to combating corruption, particularly when it compromises the integrity of public institutions.”

Collaboration Yields Results

The DPCI commended the joint efforts of its Serious Corruption Investigation team, the prosecution, and the DHA’s internal investigators. The seamless collaboration was pivotal in securing the conviction.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates the critical role of inter-agency partnerships in ensuring public officials are held accountable for corrupt practices,” the DPCI stated.

Implications for Public Service Integrity

The conviction sends a strong message about the consequences of corruption within government institutions. The DHA, tasked with managing sensitive processes such as permits and national population data, is particularly vulnerable to breaches of trust.

“This case reflects our unwavering mission to root out corruption and safeguard the integrity of public service delivery,” the DPCI emphasized.

Broader Anti-Corruption Efforts

Mokomo’s conviction comes amid broader efforts to combat corruption within South Africa’s public sector. The Hawks have increasingly prioritized cases involving fraud and bribery in key departments, aiming to restore public confidence in government institutions.

The February sentencing will mark the next chapter in this case, with the potential to set a precedent for similar offenses in the future.