High Court Dismisses Ban on ISKCON Amid Controversy

The Bangladesh High Court rejected a plea to ban ISKCON activities following the murder of a lawyer linked to protests involving a Hindu leader. ISKCON denies involvement, stating allegations are baseless. Authorities emphasize maintaining law and order, while India expresses concerns for minority safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:47 IST
The Bangladesh High Court dismissed a petition on Thursday that sought to prohibit the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) from operating in the country. The petition followed a violent incident that resulted in the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif during protests related to a Hindu leader.

The court's decision came after a two-member bench, comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury, assessed reports from the attorney general regarding government actions post the killing. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, a former ISKCON member, was arrested on sedition charges, triggering concerns.

ISKCON has refuted any links to the violence, maintaining it promotes unity and harmony. The organization condemned what it described as a campaign to tarnish its image, asserting the challenges stem from false accusations. Meanwhile, Indian authorities called for ensuring Hindu safety in Bangladesh amid the rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

