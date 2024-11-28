Israeli Foreign Minister Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, calling it unjustified and potentially dangerous. Israel has appealed the decision. Saar emphasized Israel's goals of rescuing hostages and eliminating Hamas's control in Gaza, while expressing hope for inevitable peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST
In a significant development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, describing them as unjustified.
Speaking alongside Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Saar added that Israel has already appealed this decision, warning of the dangerous precedent it sets. The foreign minister stressed that Israel's primary objectives are the safe return of hostages and ending Hamas's control in Gaza.
Saar reiterated that Israel does not plan to govern civilian life in Gaza but remains hopeful for a realistic and inevitable peace solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intensified IDF Operations Target Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza
Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office
International Arrest Warrants: ICC Targets Key Figures in Israel-Hamas Conflict
ICC Issues Warrants for Hamas and Israeli Leaders
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders