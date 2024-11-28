Left Menu

Israeli Foreign Minister Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticized the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, calling it unjustified and potentially dangerous. Israel has appealed the decision. Saar emphasized Israel's goals of rescuing hostages and eliminating Hamas's control in Gaza, while expressing hope for inevitable peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:28 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants

In a significant development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, describing them as unjustified.

Speaking alongside Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Saar added that Israel has already appealed this decision, warning of the dangerous precedent it sets. The foreign minister stressed that Israel's primary objectives are the safe return of hostages and ending Hamas's control in Gaza.

Saar reiterated that Israel does not plan to govern civilian life in Gaza but remains hopeful for a realistic and inevitable peace solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024