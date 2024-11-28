Israeli Foreign Minister Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants

In a significant development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, describing them as unjustified.

Speaking alongside Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Saar added that Israel has already appealed this decision, warning of the dangerous precedent it sets. The foreign minister stressed that Israel's primary objectives are the safe return of hostages and ending Hamas's control in Gaza.

Saar reiterated that Israel does not plan to govern civilian life in Gaza but remains hopeful for a realistic and inevitable peace solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)