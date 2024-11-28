UK and Iraq Join Forces to Combat People Smuggling

In a bid to curb illegal migration, the UK announced a new security pact with Iraq on Thursday. This agreement targets people smuggling gangs and aims to bolster border cooperation between the two nations.

Britain's interior minister, Yvette Cooper, highlighted the issue by pointing out the long-standing smuggling routes that span from Northern France through Europe to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. She emphasized the need for international law enforcement collaboration to counter these criminal networks.

Beyond tackling human trafficking, the UK also pledged assistance to Iraqi law enforcement in combating other serious organized crimes, such as drug trafficking, according to an official statement.

