Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Final Showdown: Parties Clash over Critical Issues

The final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly sees the AAP and BJP clashing over various issues, including pending CAG reports, financial borrowing, and law and order. The BJP accuses the AAP of financial mismanagement, while the AAP targets the BJP for safety concerns and alleged misconduct by the Adani Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:41 IST
Delhi Assembly's Final Showdown: Parties Clash over Critical Issues
  • Country:
  • India

The final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly is set to be a stormy encounter as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to clash over a series of pressing issues. Among these are the tabling of pending CAG reports, Delhi's financial borrowing, and law and order concerns.

The BJP, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, has already met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, arguing that the AAP government failed to present 12 crucial reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General. Gupta urged the LG to use his authority to ensure that these reports are tabled before the Assembly's term concludes.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ramped up his criticism of the BJP-led Central government, particularly focusing on alleged failures in maintaining law and order in the capital. Kejriwal raised alarms over public safety and brought up accusations against the Adani Group, aiming to pressure the BJP further during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024