Delhi Assembly's Final Showdown: Parties Clash over Critical Issues

The final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly is set to be a stormy encounter as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to clash over a series of pressing issues. Among these are the tabling of pending CAG reports, Delhi's financial borrowing, and law and order concerns.

The BJP, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, has already met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, arguing that the AAP government failed to present 12 crucial reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General. Gupta urged the LG to use his authority to ensure that these reports are tabled before the Assembly's term concludes.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ramped up his criticism of the BJP-led Central government, particularly focusing on alleged failures in maintaining law and order in the capital. Kejriwal raised alarms over public safety and brought up accusations against the Adani Group, aiming to pressure the BJP further during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)