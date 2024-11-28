Delhi Assembly's Final Showdown: Parties Clash over Critical Issues
The final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly sees the AAP and BJP clashing over various issues, including pending CAG reports, financial borrowing, and law and order. The BJP accuses the AAP of financial mismanagement, while the AAP targets the BJP for safety concerns and alleged misconduct by the Adani Group.
- Country:
- India
The final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly is set to be a stormy encounter as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepare to clash over a series of pressing issues. Among these are the tabling of pending CAG reports, Delhi's financial borrowing, and law and order concerns.
The BJP, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, has already met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, arguing that the AAP government failed to present 12 crucial reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General. Gupta urged the LG to use his authority to ensure that these reports are tabled before the Assembly's term concludes.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ramped up his criticism of the BJP-led Central government, particularly focusing on alleged failures in maintaining law and order in the capital. Kejriwal raised alarms over public safety and brought up accusations against the Adani Group, aiming to pressure the BJP further during the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Reissues Notice to BJP Leader in Voter Roll Case Against Arvind Kejriwal's Wife
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC refuses to stay for now trial court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Reviews Arvind Kejriwal's Plea in Excise Policy Case
Delhi Excise Policy 'scam': HC asks ED to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's plea against trial court's order of cognisance of ED chargesheet.
AAP's biggest contribution is giving governance model based on honesty, facilitating common man: Arvind Kejriwal on party foundation day.