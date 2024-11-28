Shivraj Singh Highlights Quality Seeds as Key to Agricultural Growth at 13th National Seed Congress

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, virtually inaugurated the 13th National Seed Congress (NSC) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Senior officials including Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICAR, and Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Additional Secretary of Agriculture, were present alongside numerous policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders.

The Congress, a three-day event, serves as a platform for addressing critical issues related to the seed industry, promoting agricultural innovation, and fostering collaboration among farmers, seed companies, and policymakers.

Minister’s Vision: Seeds as the Lifeblood of Agriculture

Shri Chouhan emphasized the foundational role of seeds in agriculture, calling them the "lifeblood of farming."

"Good quality seeds can boost production by 20%, making it imperative to ensure their availability at reasonable prices and on time," he stated.

The Minister underscored the importance of translating scientific advancements into practical solutions for farmers through the "Lab to Land" approach. Highlighting India's role as a global agricultural leader, he noted that India’s 3,000+ varieties of traditional rice and the country’s recent release of 109 climate-resilient seed varieties are pivotal for addressing food security challenges globally.

Promoting Natural Farming and Sustainable Practices

Shri Chouhan discussed the Cabinet’s approval of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), emphasizing the need to curb the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which harm both human health and soil quality. He aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing pure, healthy food while preserving the earth's fertility.

The Minister stressed the necessity for quality seeds that are climate-resilient, water-efficient, and capable of producing quicker yields to meet global food demands. Key Highlights from the Address:

Affordable and Accessible Seeds: Addressing complaints about rising prices of critical seeds, such as cotton, Shri Chouhan called for measures to make seeds affordable for smallholder farmers.

Combating Substandard Seeds: He declared that distributing poor-quality seeds is a severe offense that undermines both farmers' livelihoods and production goals. Strict action was recommended against such malpractices.

Monitoring Progress: The Minister proposed presenting a progress report at the next Seed Congress to evaluate the success of measures implemented during the 13th Congress.

Call for Collaboration and Innovation

Shri Chouhan encouraged all stakeholders to work together to create a roadmap for ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality seeds. He emphasized the role of seed companies, traders, and scientists in achieving the Congress’s objectives.

The Congress also highlights the importance of leveraging India’s traditional seed varieties, particularly rice, as part of preserving biodiversity and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Congress Objectives and Future Steps

The 13th National Seed Congress will deliberate on the outcomes of previous editions and focus on:

Enhancing seed production and certification systems.

Strengthening farmer access to cutting-edge seed technologies.

Encouraging public-private partnerships to drive innovation and affordability.

Discussions from the Congress will form the basis for actionable strategies aimed at fostering seed diversity, sustainable practices, and farmer-centric solutions to improve agricultural productivity in India and beyond.

The Congress, attended by policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders, is expected to lay the groundwork for addressing challenges in the seed sector and driving sustainable agricultural growth globally.