NCB Signs MoUs to Advance Decarbonization and Innovation in Cement Industry

The National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), operating under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, signed two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the 18th NCB International Conference and Exhibition on Cement and Concrete. The conference, held at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka, began on 27th November 2024 and will culminate on 29th November 2024 with the National Awards for Cement Industry recognizing outstanding cement plants and research contributions. Key MoUs to Drive Innovation and Sustainability:

1. NCB-GCCA Collaboration for Decarbonization

The first MoU was signed between NCB and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), India to promote collaborative research on decarbonization within India’s cement sector. The agreement was formalized by Dr. L P Singh, Director General of NCB, and Sh. Manoj Rustagi, Director of GCCA, India.

The partnership aims to support India's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, focusing on innovative strategies to reduce the cement industry’s carbon footprint. Key areas of collaboration include:

Adoption of low-carbon technologies.

Development of alternative materials.

Scaling carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) systems.

This MoU aligns with India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and emphasizes sustainable practices in one of the most carbon-intensive industries.

2. NCB-AIC Plasmatech on Thermal Plasma Technology

A second MoU was signed between NCB and the AIC-Plasmatech Innovation Foundation to explore the application of Thermal Plasma Torch Technology in cement production. This cutting-edge technology is poised to revolutionize the industry by enhancing energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and optimizing production processes. The MoU was signed by Dr. L P Singh (Director General, NCB) and Dr. Nirav Jamnapara (Director, AIC Plasmatech).

Key objectives of the collaboration include:

Conducting pilot projects to evaluate the scalability of thermal plasma technologies.

Integrating plasma systems to improve clinker manufacturing efficiency.

Reducing dependency on fossil fuels in cement kilns.

Thermal Plasma Technology is recognized for its potential to lower energy consumption and address challenges posed by traditional cement manufacturing methods.

NCB International Conference Highlights

The ongoing 18th NCB International Conference and Exhibition on Cement and Concrete has brought together over 1,000 delegates, including industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers from India and abroad. The event features technical presentations, panel discussions, and exhibitions focusing on:

Innovations in green cement technologies.

Advancements in construction materials.

Waste utilization and circular economy approaches.

The conference provides a platform for knowledge exchange, fostering partnerships to drive sustainable growth in the cement and building materials sector.

Closing Ceremony and Awards

The conference will conclude with the National Awards for Cement Industry, celebrating outstanding contributions to sustainability and innovation. Additionally, Best Paper Awards will honor researchers for groundbreaking studies presented during the event, further promoting excellence in the sector.

Looking Ahead

The MoUs signed during the conference mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward a sustainable and innovative cement industry. By prioritizing decarbonization and leveraging advanced technologies like thermal plasma, the collaborations aim to position India as a global leader in sustainable construction practices.