Protesting for Justice: Family of Deceased Prisoner Demands Accountability

The family of Amarjit Singh, an undertrial prisoner, staged a protest against jail authorities on Thursday after he was declared brought dead at a local government hospital. Dr. Manish, the Medical Officer on duty, confirmed the status of Amarjit upon arrival.

Arrested two months prior for a murder case linked to Bullowal Police Station, Amarjit's sudden death spurred relatives and supporters to gather outside the hospital. They blocked the road, accusing Central Jail staff of neglecting Amarjit's health conditions despite his reported complaints.

An end to the protest was reached when Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba met with the family and assured a thorough magisterial investigation would be undertaken to examine the circumstances surrounding Amarjit Singh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)