Left Menu

Protesting for Justice: Family of Deceased Prisoner Demands Accountability

Family members of Amarjit Singh, an undertrial prisoner who died, protested against alleged negligence by jail authorities in front of a local government hospital. The protest concluded after assurances of a magisterial inquiry into the incident were given by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:13 IST
Protesting for Justice: Family of Deceased Prisoner Demands Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Amarjit Singh, an undertrial prisoner, staged a protest against jail authorities on Thursday after he was declared brought dead at a local government hospital. Dr. Manish, the Medical Officer on duty, confirmed the status of Amarjit upon arrival.

Arrested two months prior for a murder case linked to Bullowal Police Station, Amarjit's sudden death spurred relatives and supporters to gather outside the hospital. They blocked the road, accusing Central Jail staff of neglecting Amarjit's health conditions despite his reported complaints.

An end to the protest was reached when Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba met with the family and assured a thorough magisterial investigation would be undertaken to examine the circumstances surrounding Amarjit Singh's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024