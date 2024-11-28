Keir Starmer's Pledge on Immigration: Tackling the Legacy of Open Borders

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a stern statement on Thursday, vowing to address immigration issues, following the release of new net migration figures that showed a significant increase. This development, according to Starmer, highlighted the failures of the previous Conservative government's policies.

During a press briefing at 10 Downing Street, Starmer lambasted the Conservatives for what he termed an 'open borders experiment' that left the Labour government grappling with unprecedented immigration numbers. The latest data from the Office for National Statistics revealed net migration estimates had increased to 906,000 for June 2023, a substantial revision from earlier reports.

Starmer emphasized his commitment to reducing immigration through stringent measures against errant employers and tightening visa regulations. Former Conservative ministers, however, pointed to the recent drop in numbers, attributing it to reforms initiated during their administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)