Outrage in Doomdooma: Justice Sought for Assaulted Minor

In a shocking incident that has brought national outrage, seven individuals have been arrested for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Doomdooma, Assam. The distressing event has left the victim, now 23 weeks pregnant, fearing for her safety amid the trauma.

According to Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, the young girl was lured away from her friends to a secluded area where she was reportedly assaulted by the group, which included four minors. Comprehensive evidence, including medical reports, has confirmed the sexual assault.

The case surfaced after proactive women and social organizations rallied against the intimidation faced by the victim's family, who were threatened by the accused to remain silent. The police have assured a swift charge sheet filing to expedite justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)