Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad has announced the termination of its defence cooperation agreement with France, aiming to assert sovereignty. The move follows Chad's growing ties with Russia and mirrors shifts in military presence across Africa after recent coups. France's role in Africa is waning as other nations reconsider alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 06:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 06:10 IST
Chad has officially terminated its defence cooperation pact with France, potentially prompting the exit of French troops from the country, the government announced on Thursday. The decision signifies Chad's intent to fully assert its sovereignty after over sixty years of independence, disrupting a longstanding military alliance.

The move enables Chad to redefine strategic partnerships, as the nation gravitates closer to Russia. This shift reflects broader changes across Africa, where French influence is declining following military coups in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Russia has since filled the void, extending its mercenary operations in the Sahel region, significantly involving Chad.

Despite the strategic shift, Chad's foreign ministry stated that friendly relations with France will remain intact. Meanwhile, French forces face increasing scrutiny across the continent, with Senegal's president also questioning the continued French military presence in Africa. This trend marks a pivotal moment in France's historical role in the region.

