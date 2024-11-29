Enforcement Directorate Targets Raj Kundra in Pornography Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate raided Raj Kundra's premises regarding a money laundering case linked to pornography distribution through mobile apps and other methods. Searches are being conducted in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as authorities investigate the involvement of suspects in the scandal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate executed a series of raids on Friday targeting the premises of Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection to a money laundering case.
Authorities believe the case is linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content, according to official sources.
Searches are being conducted at approximately 15 locations across Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as the agency delves deeper into the role of multiple individuals suspected of distributing illicit content through mobile applications and other avenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Court Denies Prosecution Sanction for AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case
Money Laundering Scandal Unravels in Poll-Bound Maharashtra and Gujarat
Court Orders Amanatullah Khan's Release Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Jacqueline Fernandez Challenges Money Laundering Allegations: Court Hears Arguments