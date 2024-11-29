Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Targets Raj Kundra in Pornography Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate raided Raj Kundra's premises regarding a money laundering case linked to pornography distribution through mobile apps and other methods. Searches are being conducted in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as authorities investigate the involvement of suspects in the scandal.

Updated: 29-11-2024 11:21 IST
Enforcement Directorate Targets Raj Kundra in Pornography Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate executed a series of raids on Friday targeting the premises of Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection to a money laundering case.

Authorities believe the case is linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content, according to official sources.

Searches are being conducted at approximately 15 locations across Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as the agency delves deeper into the role of multiple individuals suspected of distributing illicit content through mobile applications and other avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

