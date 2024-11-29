Left Menu

Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu Sentenced to Seven Years Amid Espionage Allegations

Dong Yuyu, a Chinese journalist, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for espionage. His family condemned the verdict as unjust. Dong was detained while meeting a Japanese diplomat in 2022. This case highlights concerns about press freedom in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:07 IST
A Beijing court has sentenced veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges, a decision his family has condemned as a serious miscarriage of justice. Dong, 62, was arrested in February 2022 while dining with a Japanese diplomat.

His family claims the verdict marks a significant blow to both free journalism and international diplomatic engagement in China. They further noted that Japanese diplomats were labeled as espionage agents in the court judgment, raising fears of a chilling effect on foreign relations.

Journalists and diplomats were barred from attending Dong's closed hearing, and Chinese authorities have asserted that legal procedures were followed appropriately. Rights groups are calling for the reversal of the verdict and Dong's immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

