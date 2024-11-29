Veteran Journalist Dong Yuyu Sentenced to Seven Years Amid Espionage Allegations

A Beijing court has sentenced veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges, a decision his family has condemned as a serious miscarriage of justice. Dong, 62, was arrested in February 2022 while dining with a Japanese diplomat.

His family claims the verdict marks a significant blow to both free journalism and international diplomatic engagement in China. They further noted that Japanese diplomats were labeled as espionage agents in the court judgment, raising fears of a chilling effect on foreign relations.

Journalists and diplomats were barred from attending Dong's closed hearing, and Chinese authorities have asserted that legal procedures were followed appropriately. Rights groups are calling for the reversal of the verdict and Dong's immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)