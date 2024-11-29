Strengthening Surrogacy: Women MPs Join National Board

The government has moved to include two women MPs from the Lok Sabha in the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board. This initiative is spearheaded by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who introduced a resolution on Friday to elect these members.

The need arises following the enactment of The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act in 2021, which call for a unified board established in May 2022. With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, new MPs needed election to fulfill this role.

This board is instrumental in advising the government on ART and surrogacy policies, ensuring implementation of the Acts, and setting standards for medical infrastructure and practices within clinics and banks, tasked with overseeing compliance and recommending necessary amendments.

