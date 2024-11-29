Left Menu

Strengthening Surrogacy: Women MPs Join National Board

Two women MPs from the Lok Sabha have been inducted into the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board. Led by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, the board oversees policy and implementation of ART and surrogacy regulations. The change follows the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:02 IST
Strengthening Surrogacy: Women MPs Join National Board
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The government has moved to include two women MPs from the Lok Sabha in the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board. This initiative is spearheaded by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who introduced a resolution on Friday to elect these members.

The need arises following the enactment of The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act in 2021, which call for a unified board established in May 2022. With the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, new MPs needed election to fulfill this role.

This board is instrumental in advising the government on ART and surrogacy policies, ensuring implementation of the Acts, and setting standards for medical infrastructure and practices within clinics and banks, tasked with overseeing compliance and recommending necessary amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024