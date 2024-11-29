Volkswagen Under Fire: $1.4 Billion Indian Tax Evasion Allegations

Indian authorities have leveled significant tax evasion allegations against German automaker Volkswagen, claiming the company owes $1.4 billion in unpaid duties. The controversy stems from Volkswagen's import practices, which the authorities argue were designed to minimize tax payments.

According to an official notice, Volkswagen imported nearly complete vehicles under the guise of individual parts, a strategy that allegedly sidestepped higher import duties. This tactic, employed by the company's Indian arm Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, possibly involved multiple shipments to evade detection.

Volkswagen has been given 30 days to respond. A government source indicated that penalties, if imposed, could double the company's fiscal liability to $2.8 billion. This development adds to the challenges faced by foreign brands amidst India's stringent tax landscape.

