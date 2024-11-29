Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Importance of Science Journalism at Dr Mangalam Swaminathan National Awards 2024

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical role of effective science communication in translating innovations into societal benefits at the Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Awards for Excellence 2024. The awards, presented in memory of the trailblazing journalist, celebrated achievements in journalism, science communication, art, and public service, underscoring the growing need for specialized expertise in these fields.

The awards, held in New Delhi, recognized a diverse group of individuals for their contributions:

Excellence in Journalism: P. Narayanan

Excellence in Science Reporting: Shri Umendra Dutt

Excellence in Art and Culture: Shri Sathyanarayana Raju

Excellence in Investigative Journalism on Medical Malpractices: Shri Jeejo John Puthezhath

Dattopant Thengadi Seva Samman: Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, along with H.H. Rev. Moran Mor Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, G. Rajamohan, Hareesh Kumar P., Nazeer V. Koyakutty, and Ajith Nayar.

Pravasi Bharatiya National Excellence Award 2024: Nazeer V. Koyakutty and Ajith Nayar.

The awards highlight the legacy of Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan, a pioneer in science journalism who broke new ground in making complex scientific ideas accessible to the public.

The Legacy of Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan

Dr. Jitendra Singh paid tribute to Dr. Swaminathan’s contribution to science communication, recalling her pioneering role in the field when science journalism was still in its infancy in India. At the time of her untimely passing in 2017, she was writing a book on renowned Indian scientist Dr Homi Bhabha, further cementing her dedication to documenting India’s scientific achievements.

“Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan’s work set the foundation for specialized science reporting in India. Her legacy continues to inspire journalists to delve deeper into niche areas, such as science communication, ensuring that advancements in science reach the masses,” said Dr. Singh.

Specialized Science Communication: A Growing Need

The Minister stressed the importance of cultivating specialized science journalism in India. Unlike in the West, where journalists often specialize in areas like science or international conflict, Indian journalism has yet to fully embrace this trend. Dr. Singh highlighted the role of science communicators in dispelling myths and promoting an informed understanding of scientific advancements.

Dr. Singh also called for institutions like the Mangalam Foundation to take the lead in training the next generation of science journalists. He suggested workshops, short-term courses, and mentorship programs as initiatives to build a cadre of skilled communicators.

India’s Scientific Strides Underlined

Dr. Singh showcased India’s achievements in science and technology, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He highlighted key initiatives, including advancements in quantum technology, the bio-economy, and the groundbreaking Lavender Start-Up Movement (Purple Revolution), which has empowered rural entrepreneurs.

He remarked, “India’s rapid strides in science and innovation are not just about technological progress but about enabling individuals to achieve self-reliance and economic independence.”

The Lavender Start-Up Movement, which allows entrepreneurs to cultivate lavender for commercial purposes, is a prime example of how scientific research can create livelihood opportunities.

Science Journalism for Public Good

Dr. Singh underscored the transformative power of science communication in addressing contemporary challenges. He called upon journalists to adopt a problem-solving approach, using their platforms to address societal issues through science-driven solutions.

He said, “Science journalism is not just about reporting discoveries; it’s about translating those discoveries into real-world benefits. Communicators have a unique role in shaping public understanding and policy direction.”

A Call to Action

The awards ceremony served as a platform to inspire and encourage efforts to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and public understanding. The Minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, scientific inquiry, and literacy.

“The Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Award is not merely an accolade; it is a call to action to ensure that science becomes an integral part of societal progress,” Dr. Singh said.

The event emphasized the collective responsibility of journalists, policymakers, and scientists to create a society that values and understands the transformative power of science.