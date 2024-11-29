India and Sri Lanka Seize Crystal Meth in Arabian Sea Anti-Narcotics Operation

In a coordinated anti-narcotics operation, the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy successfully intercepted two Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels suspected of smuggling narcotics in the Arabian Sea. The operation, conducted between November 24 and 25, 2024, led to the seizure of approximately 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two navies in combating maritime crime.

Acting on intelligence provided by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian Navy swiftly deployed a range of assets to locate and intercept the suspected vessels. Inputs from the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), based in Gurugram, guided extensive surveillance efforts using Indian Naval Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

An Indian Naval ship was deployed to bolster these surveillance operations and intercept the vessels.

Interception and Seizure

Two fishing boats were identified following continuous aerial and maritime monitoring. The Indian Navy’s boarding team intercepted the boats during a closely coordinated operation involving aerial and surface assets. The interception resulted in the seizure of 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a significant blow to regional narcotics trafficking networks.

To further strengthen the operation, an additional Indian Naval ship was deployed, underscoring the Navy's commitment to maintaining security and vigilance in the region.

The detained vessels, their crew, and the confiscated narcotics are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for legal proceedings and further investigation.

Reinforcing Regional Security

This successful operation underscores the strong bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka, as well as their shared commitment to tackling regional maritime threats. Joint anti-narcotics operations like this exemplify the collaborative efforts of both nations to ensure safety and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy emphasized the significance of such operations in addressing transnational crimes, with a senior naval official stating, “This operation showcases the robust information-sharing mechanisms and operational synergies between India and Sri Lanka. It reaffirms our shared resolve to counter regional maritime challenges effectively.”

A Broader Message

The operation also reflects the importance of regional partnerships in addressing the broader challenges of illegal maritime activities. With the Indian Ocean Region serving as a critical trade and security hub, such collaborations are vital for ensuring maritime safety and countering threats such as drug trafficking, human smuggling, and piracy.

This latest success adds to a series of joint operations and initiatives undertaken by the Indian Navy with its regional counterparts, highlighting its role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.