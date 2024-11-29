Defiant Voice: Imprisoned Kremlin Critic Alexei Gorinov Faces New Conviction

Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov has been handed another three-year prison sentence for opposing Russia's conflict in Ukraine, highlighting Moscow's intolerance towards dissent. This swift trial brings Gorinov's total sentence to five years in maximum security.

Gorinov, a former municipal council member, is already serving a seven-year term for criticizing the full-scale invasion. His latest conviction stems from allegedly justifying terrorism in conversations with cellmates, a charge he rejects.

The trial underscores wider repercussions for critics of the war: over 1,100 people have faced legal consequences for opposing the war since February 2022, with 340 currently imprisoned or institutionally confined.

