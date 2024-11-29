Left Menu

Defiant Voice: Imprisoned Kremlin Critic Alexei Gorinov Faces New Conviction

Alexei Gorinov, a Kremlin critic and former Moscow council member, has been sentenced to an additional three years in prison for opposing Russia's war in Ukraine. Already serving a seven-year term, his total sentence now stands at five years in a maximum-security facility. Gorinov was convicted for expressing dissent and allegedly justifying terrorism, charges he denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:02 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov has been handed another three-year prison sentence for opposing Russia's conflict in Ukraine, highlighting Moscow's intolerance towards dissent. This swift trial brings Gorinov's total sentence to five years in maximum security.

Gorinov, a former municipal council member, is already serving a seven-year term for criticizing the full-scale invasion. His latest conviction stems from allegedly justifying terrorism in conversations with cellmates, a charge he rejects.

The trial underscores wider repercussions for critics of the war: over 1,100 people have faced legal consequences for opposing the war since February 2022, with 340 currently imprisoned or institutionally confined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

