Tragic Murder in Indiranagar: Young Woman Found Dead

A 19-year-old Assamese woman, Maya Gogoi, was found murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar. The accused, 21-year-old Aarav Hanoy from Kerala, has been arrested. Preliminary investigations suggest that Hanoy stabbed Gogoi and fled the scene. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:03 IST
A 19-year-old woman from Assam was brutally murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Aarav Hanoy, 21, hailing from Kannur, Kerala, was apprehended by the police on Friday. The arrest came three days after the victim, Maya Gogoi, was discovered dead with multiple injuries.

According to authorities, CCTV footage revealed that Maya and her suspected assailant entered the apartment on November 23. Aarav allegedly fled after committing the murder, prompting staff to alert police after detecting a foul odor emanating from the room. Forensic experts accompanying the police found Maya's decomposed body marked with stab wounds.

Investigators have documented the accused's timeline, noting he exited the apartment early on November 26, after which he switched off his mobile phone. A case has been registered under sections related to murder and evidence tampering in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, with further details awaited.

