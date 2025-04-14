Rory McIlroy's Masterful Comeback: A Decade-Long Dream Realized

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Rory McIlroy ended a decade-long pursuit by winning the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday. The victory not only fulfilled a personal ambition but also silenced the persistent 'what if' questions that had followed McIlroy over the past 10 years.

The Northern Irishman's dramatic win came after he overcame a nerve-wracking roller-coaster final round that included a harrowing double bogey early on, a treacherous misstep into water on the 13th, and memories of past Augusta disappointments. His decisive playoff victory against Justin Rose solidified his place in golf history, earning him the coveted Green Jacket.

Reflecting on his journey, McIlroy, inspired by Tiger Woods' storied career, expressed immense relief and pride. Completing the Grand Slam, McIlroy felt a freeing sense of accomplishment. His unwavering self-belief carried him through the challenging moments leading to this triumphant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)