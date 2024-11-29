Supreme Court Halts Mosque Survey Amidst Communal Tensions

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the ongoing legal proceedings regarding a controversial survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district. On Friday, the court ordered an immediate halt to the trial in response to escalating communal tensions that left four people dead last week.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed that all reports generated from the mosque's survey remain sealed until further notice. This directive follows a plea from the Hindu community, claiming the mosque was built on a demolished temple, a claim which sparked widespread violence.

The ruling emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, urging the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure harmony in the violence-stricken town. The court stressed the need for a thorough legal review by the Allahabad High Court before any further action is taken in the lower courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)