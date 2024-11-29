Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Mosque Survey Amidst Communal Tensions

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to proceedings in the Sambhal trial court concerning the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Following violence in the town, the court emphasized maintaining peace and directed that survey reports be sealed until reviewed by the appropriate appellate court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the ongoing legal proceedings regarding a controversial survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district. On Friday, the court ordered an immediate halt to the trial in response to escalating communal tensions that left four people dead last week.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed that all reports generated from the mosque's survey remain sealed until further notice. This directive follows a plea from the Hindu community, claiming the mosque was built on a demolished temple, a claim which sparked widespread violence.

The ruling emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, urging the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure harmony in the violence-stricken town. The court stressed the need for a thorough legal review by the Allahabad High Court before any further action is taken in the lower courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

