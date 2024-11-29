Left Menu

Tribunal Fines MCD Rs 20 Lakh for Dumping Near Visually Impaired School

The National Green Tribunal fined the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Rs 20 lakh for illegally dumping waste near a visually impaired school in Raghubir Nagar. The tribunal highlighted the infringement of students' environmental rights and ordered the closure of the dump to improve conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:40 IST
Tribunal Fines MCD Rs 20 Lakh for Dumping Near Visually Impaired School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for illegal waste dumping near a visually impaired school in Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi. The tribunal criticized authorities for endangering students' health and rights by infringing on their access to a clean environment.

The tribunal's decision followed a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, which outlined the hazardous condition of the area, noting open sewage holes and non-compliance with waste management norms. Despite previous verdicts to close such dumps, the dhalao remained operational, posing health risks to the students.

Justices Prakash Shrivastava, Sudhir Agarwal, and Arun Kumar Tyagi emphasized the need for immediate action. The panel ordered the immediate closure of the dump and mandated the compensation amount to be used for environmental and health improvements for the students, stressing their right to a pollution-free atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024