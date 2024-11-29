Tribunal Fines MCD Rs 20 Lakh for Dumping Near Visually Impaired School

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for illegal waste dumping near a visually impaired school in Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi. The tribunal criticized authorities for endangering students' health and rights by infringing on their access to a clean environment.

The tribunal's decision followed a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, which outlined the hazardous condition of the area, noting open sewage holes and non-compliance with waste management norms. Despite previous verdicts to close such dumps, the dhalao remained operational, posing health risks to the students.

Justices Prakash Shrivastava, Sudhir Agarwal, and Arun Kumar Tyagi emphasized the need for immediate action. The panel ordered the immediate closure of the dump and mandated the compensation amount to be used for environmental and health improvements for the students, stressing their right to a pollution-free atmosphere.

