Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 1.56 Crore Assets in Money Laundering Probe

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken a significant step by attaching assets valued at approximately Rs 1.56 crore, belonging to a builders group in Thiruvananthapuram, amid an ongoing money laundering case, officials confirmed on Friday.

The action involves properties of Samson and Sons Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., alongside related parties, seized by the ED's Kochi Zonal office on November 26 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as stated in their official press release.

The investigation, stemming from FIRs filed at Peroorkada Police Station, accuses the company and its directors of collecting money from homebuyers with false assurances, failing to deliver promised residential flats, and instead misappropriating the funds for personal use. Further investigations are underway.

