Kerala Sparks Debate: Governor's Controversial University Appointments

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of disregarding the High Court verdict and the Constitution by appointing Vice-Chancellors based on personal choices. The CPI(M) claims nine rulings are against the governor, alleging a political agenda, sparking widespread protests.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The controversy in Kerala deepens as the ruling CPI(M) accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of violating judicial and constitutional norms by appointing Vice-Chancellors based on personal preferences. The appointments to technical and digital universities have stirred unrest.

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, alleged that these actions are part of a broader saffronisation agenda, with nine court rulings against the governor's decisions. The incident is leading to widespread protests and intense agitations across campuses in Kerala.

The CPI(M) has called on the Congress-led UDF to clarify its position regarding the governor's move, which bypassed the High Court's directive to select candidates from the government-recommended list. The state government has challenged the appointments in the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

