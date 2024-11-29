Left Menu

Mizoram Excise Department Destroys Rs 11.52 Crore Worth of Drugs

Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department destroyed drugs valued at Rs 11.52 crore. The drugs, which included large quantities of heroin and methamphetamines, were seized over the past three months. Drug abuse in the state has resulted in the deaths of 61 individuals since January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Excise and Narcotics Department in Mizoram took a significant step in combating drug abuse by destroying drugs worth Rs 11.52 crore, according to a senior official. The haul, seized over the last three months, included 23 kg of heroin and substantial amounts of methamphetamine products.

The illegal substances were destroyed at a farm in Phunchawng near Aizawl. Joint Commissioner of Excise, Peter Zohmingthanga, who also serves as chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee, confirmed the destruction. These efforts highlight the department's continued crackdown on narcotics in the state.

Alarmingly, drug abuse has claimed the lives of 61 people, including eight women, mainly due to heroin usage, since January. This underscores the pressing need for ongoing efforts to address the drug menace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

