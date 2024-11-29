Left Menu

Tragic Factory Accident Claims Life in Badlapur

A factory worker, Manojkumar Lorik Yadav, tragically died after a storage tank collapsed at his workplace in Badlapur. The incident occurred at 10 am on Thursday, with Yadav sustaining fatal injuries. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:40 IST
labourer
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a factory worker in Badlapur after a storage tank collapsed during routine maintenance. The victim, identified as Manojkumar Lorik Yadav, 39, was engaged in grinding work when the incident unfolded.

According to an official from Badlapur East police, the fatal collapse occurred at 10 am on Thursday. Yadav sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have classified the occurrence as an accidental death and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

